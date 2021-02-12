Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

2 overnight blazes displace 4 people: Ottawa fire crews

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 10:36 am
Ottawa fire crews attended two overnight fires on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. File photo.
Ottawa fire crews attended two overnight fires on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. File photo. The canadian Press Images / Nathalie Madore

Four residents have been displaced from their homes after separate fires at a residential home and an apartment unit on Thursday night, Ottawa fire crews say.

The first fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. at a two-storey residential home near MacLaren’s Landing on Riverwood Drive between Woodkilton Road and Willow Bank Place, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters found a “fully involved” working fire when they arrived at the home, which sits on the banks of the Ottawa River west of the city’s core. They said the occupants had already evacuated to a neighbour’s home with no injuries.

Pilot dead after small plane crashes into woods south of Carp Airport, Ottawa police say

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 10:21 p.m., but the home is a total loss, OFS said.
Three people will be displaced as a result of the blaze.

Fire crews were back out on the road at 4:38 a.m. in response to reports of smoke coming from a unit in a six-storey residential highrise on Lepage Avenue between Kirkwood Avenue and Cavan Street.

Firefighters declared a working fire in one of the apartment units and were able to quickly get control of a small interior fire, wrapping up the incident before 5 a.m.

One occupant, who will be displaced due to the fire, was transported to hospital with a non-critical injury.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting displaced parties in both of the overnight fires.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has also been dispatched to both incidents to determine the causes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
