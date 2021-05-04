COVID-19: 7 new cases, 56 active for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases include five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. Active cases also fell to 56, down from 62 on Monday. There were 90 active cases last Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Northumberland County reports 32 active cases (down two since Monday), while the City of Kawartha Lakes has 20 active cases (down three) and Haliburton County reports four (down one).

The health unit reports just one new variant case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 401. Northumberland County has reported 243 variant cases (nine more since Tuesday), with 137 in the Kawarthas (one more) and 21 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 1,665 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,551 cases are now deemed resolved (11 more since Monday) — approximately 93 per cent of the total.

There is just one active outbreak in the health unit’s jurisdiction Tuesday: Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

View image in full screen Case data for May 4, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 60 — unchanged since April 29. Five people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Monday), five in an intensive care unit (up one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down two since Monday.

There are currently no reports of COVID-19 cases associated with schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction, according to updates from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement