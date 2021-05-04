Menu

Health

COVID-19: 7 new cases, 56 active for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 3:23 pm
Will Canada be able to reach herd immunity against COVID-19?
Concerns are rising the U.S. will not be able to reach herd immunity, as vaccination efforts against COVID-19 start to slow down there. Does Canada have a shot at it?

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases include five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. Active cases also fell to 56, down from 62 on Monday. There were 90 active cases last Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Northumberland County reports 32 active cases (down two since Monday), while the City of Kawartha Lakes has 20 active cases (down three) and Haliburton County reports four (down one).

The health unit reports just one new variant case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 401. Northumberland County has reported 243 variant cases (nine more since Tuesday), with 137 in the Kawarthas (one more) and 21 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Of the health unit’s 1,665 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,551 cases are now deemed resolved (11 more since Monday) — approximately 93 per cent of the total.

There is just one active outbreak in the health unit’s jurisdiction Tuesday: Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

Case data for May 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Case data for May 4, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Tuesday:

Trending Stories
  • Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 60 — unchanged since April 29. Five people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Monday), five in an intensive care unit (up one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, down two since Monday.

There are currently no reports of COVID-19 cases associated with schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction, according to updates from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit closes mass immunization clinics this week due to lack of supply
