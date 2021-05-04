Menu

Canada

Moderna COVID-19 doses set to reach Canada next week will arrive tomorrow: Trudeau

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 12:11 pm
A shipment of one million Moderna COVID-19 doses originally scheduled to arrive next week will instead arrive Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

“By tomorrow morning, a million Moderna doses will be on the ground in Canada,” Trudeau said.

He added Canada will be picking up the doses in Europe later that evening. They will be distributed by the end of the week.

The early shipment is a welcome reprieve from recent months hampered by Moderna vaccine delays as the pharmaceutical giant faces production issues. Last month, Moderna slashed 1.2 million doses that were expected by the end of April to 650,000. In February, Moderna sent 180,000 doses instead of the expected 230,400.

Procurement minister Anita Anand said Canada was in talks with Moderna to make vaccine deliveries more reliable.

To date, more than 16.8 million COVID-19 doses have been distributed throughout the country’s provinces and territories.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Rachael D’Amore

