Marie-Ève ​​Proulx resigns as regional economic development minister amid harassment allegations

Marie-Ève ​​Proulx, Quebec’s minister for regional economic development, stepped down Tuesday amid allegations of harassment in recent months.

She met with Premier François Legault in the morning to submit her resignation.

More than a dozen people in Proulx’s entourage had resigned or been fired in recent years.

On Monday, Proulx hinted that the most resignation among her staff, her press secretary, was a matter of internal management. She said she did not want to comment on the matter.

Last month, Proulx was scheduled to appear at the province’s labour tribunal to respond to two complaints from a former employee who worked in her riding office. One complaint was related to alleged psychological harassment and another for dismissal due to illness or accident.

Before they were set to appear, a friendly settlement was finally reached. The agreement remained confidential.

Proulx represents the Côte-du-Sud riding.