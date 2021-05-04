COVID-19 vaccine standby list now available in Simcoe Muskoka for leftover end-of-day doses

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 vaccine standby list is now available in Simcoe County and Muskoka for those who are eligible for immunization and are able to get to an appointment within 45 minutes of receiving a call.

The standby list was launched as a way to use up leftover vaccine doses at the end of the day.

In order to be on the list for a specific day, people must complete an online form that opens at 7 a.m. The health unit said the standby list will close each day at 8 p.m.

“People are still encouraged to book an appointment outside of the standby list,” the health unit said.

“If they are called from (the) standby list, staff will help them cancel their previously booked appointment.”

As of Monday, all adults who live in postal code area L3Z can book an appointment through Bradford-West Gwillimbury’s website, the online provincial booking system or by phone.

Those turning 18 or older in 2021 who live anywhere in Bradford can book an immunization appointment at a local pop-up clinic.

Groups that are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Simcoe Muskoka include those turning 55 or older in 2021, those with health conditions considered to be “highest risk,” licenced child-care workers, eligible special education workers and people living in a COVID hot spot.

Pharmacies throughout Simcoe County and Muskoka are also offering coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccines to people aged 40-plus.

Other residents who are eligible include people living in congregate settings, chronic home-care recipients, Indigenous adults and their household members, health-care workers, essential caregivers of people in long-term care and retirement homes and faith leaders.

Transplant recipients and some cancer patients who’ve had a first vaccine dose can now book their second dose.

