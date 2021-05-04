Menu

Crime

Three men arrested following gunpoint robbery at Peterborough home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 9:30 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested three men following a reported break and enter and gunpoint robbery at a home on Monday morning. Peterborough Police Service

Two Ottawa men and a Gatineau, Que., man are facing numerous charges following a gunpoint robbery at a home in Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter and a gunpoint robbery involving three men at a home on Dublin Street.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ spike in weekend drug overdoses in Peterborough area: health unit

Officers, including members of the emergency response team, were deployed to the home, however, the three suspects were gone.

However, a short time later, officers on patrol located the suspects in the area of Park and Sherbrooke streets. They were arrested without incident. During a search, officers seized 96 grams of fentanyl and more than $6,000 in cash.

Ramzi Whalie, 28, and Hans Hazel, 20, both of Ottawa, and Erick Jean-Pierre, of Gatineau, Que., were each charged with:

  • robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm
  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — opioid (other than heroin)
  • breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

They were each held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

