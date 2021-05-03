Menu

Politics

COVID-19: Rossland, B.C., mayor apologizes for travelling to the United States

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 7:32 pm
Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore. View image in full screen
Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore. Global News

The mayor of Rossland, B.C. has apologized for travelling to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathy Moore went south of the border to get vaccinated and spend time with family.

Click to play video: 'Two former Olympians under fire for Red Mountain visit' Two former Olympians under fire for Red Mountain visit
Two former Olympians under fire for Red Mountain visit – Feb 19, 2021

Despite the fact she has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship and the fact she was open about and transparent about the trip ahead of time, she faced criticism on social media and was accused of hypocrisy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Head of UBC school of public health resigns after travelling amid COVID-19 restrictions

Moore didn’t respond to an interview request from Global News, but in a statement said she agrees that elected officials should be held to a higher standard and her decision to travel was wrong.

Read more: Quebec Olympians’ mask-less photo in B.C. ski town raises eyebrows

“I do regret the concern this has caused in the community and any issues for council,” she said.

“I understand that people are frustrated with the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic and the lack of family contact. Just like for many of you, it has been a very difficult time for me and my family.”

Moore said she is still in the U.S. and has been able to fulfill her duties remotely. The town’s acting mayor can step in to help if the mayor’s physical presence is needed.

