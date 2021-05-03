COVID-19: Rossland, B.C., mayor apologizes for travelling to the United States

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Rossland, B.C. has apologized for travelling to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathy Moore went south of the border to get vaccinated and spend time with family.

Despite the fact she has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship and the fact she was open about and transparent about the trip ahead of time, she faced criticism on social media and was accused of hypocrisy.

Moore didn’t respond to an interview request from Global News, but in a statement said she agrees that elected officials should be held to a higher standard and her decision to travel was wrong.

“I do regret the concern this has caused in the community and any issues for council,” she said.

“I understand that people are frustrated with the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic and the lack of family contact. Just like for many of you, it has been a very difficult time for me and my family.”

Moore said she is still in the U.S. and has been able to fulfill her duties remotely. The town’s acting mayor can step in to help if the mayor’s physical presence is needed.