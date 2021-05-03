Manitoba RCMP catch 3 impaired drivers mere hours apart … again

Send this page to someone via email

For the second weekend in a row, Manitoba RCMP say members in one jurisdiction nabbed three impaired drivers in a single shift.

The string of incidents in Thompson began around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, when officers say they were sent to a reported hit-and-run at Princeton Drive and Thompson Drive.

The suspect vehicle wasn’t at the scene when Mounties arrived, but the investigation led them to a home on Poplar Crescent, where a 28-year-old woman was arrested.

She allegedly provided breath samples over twice the legal blood alcohol limit and was released for a court date in July.

That night, around 10:05 p.m., another person was pulled over near the Thompson Inn after an officer said they had been driving erratically.

The 54-year-old driver allegedly failed a breath test and was given a 90-day driver’s license suspension.

Finally, at around 1:25 a.m., nearly 12 hours since the first incident, RCMP say a 31-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving after a traffic stop on Mystery Lake Road.

Mounties say the woman provided a fake name, along with breath samples in excess of three times the legal limit.

After learning her actual identity, officers realized she also had an arrest warrant for a previous impaired driving incident.

RCMP say all three received a 90-day license suspension and had their vehicle impounded.

Last weekend, Mounties said three drivers in the Interlake region had been slapped with penalties or arrested for driving under the influence.

