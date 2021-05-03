Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP catch 3 impaired drivers mere hours apart … again

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 8:09 pm
For the second weekend in a row, Manitoba RCMP say officers in one jurisdiction took three impaired drivers off the road in a single shift. View image in full screen
For the second weekend in a row, Manitoba RCMP say officers in one jurisdiction took three impaired drivers off the road in a single shift. File / RCMP

For the second weekend in a row, Manitoba RCMP say members in one jurisdiction nabbed three impaired drivers in a single shift.

The string of incidents in Thompson began around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, when officers say they were sent to a reported hit-and-run at Princeton Drive and Thompson Drive.

The suspect vehicle wasn’t at the scene when Mounties arrived, but the investigation led them to a home on Poplar Crescent, where a 28-year-old woman was arrested.

She allegedly provided breath samples over twice the legal blood alcohol limit and was released for a court date in July.

Read more: 2021 impaired-driving numbers keep rising in Manitoba, RCMP say

That night, around 10:05 p.m., another person was pulled over near the Thompson Inn after an officer said they had been driving erratically.

The 54-year-old driver allegedly failed a breath test and was given a 90-day driver’s license suspension.

Finally, at around 1:25 a.m., nearly 12 hours since the first incident, RCMP say a 31-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving after a traffic stop on Mystery Lake Road.

Mounties say the woman provided a fake name, along with breath samples in excess of three times the legal limit.

Read more: Interlake RCMP nab three impaired drivers in less than eight hours

After learning her actual identity, officers realized she also had an arrest warrant for a previous impaired driving incident.

RCMP say all three received a 90-day license suspension and had their vehicle impounded.

Last weekend, Mounties said three drivers in the Interlake region had been slapped with penalties or arrested for driving under the influence.

Click to play video: 'Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving' Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving – Nov 7, 2019
