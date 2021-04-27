Menu

Crime

Interlake RCMP nab three impaired drivers in less than eight hours

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 9:55 pm
Interlake RCMP nab three impaired drivers in less than eight hours - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP were kept busy in Manitoba’s Interlake region last Friday, April 23, after three impaired drivers were arrested in a span of less than eight hours.

The first arrest came just after 6:30 p.m., when officers received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 6, near St. Laurent.

The 29-year-old Lundar man was eventually stopped, failed an ASD (approved screening device) test and was arrested.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle heading north on Highway 6, travelling 170 km/h.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver finally came to a halt at the Ashern vendor. The 33-year-old man from Fairford First Nation also failed an ASD and was arrested.

And then, at around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning, police received a report of a single-vehicle crash in Lundar where a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Officers spoke to the man and had reason to believe he was drinking. He was given an ASD test and failed.

All three men received a 90-day licence suspension and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

“We are committed to eliminating impaired driving and the tragedies that are all too often associated with this high-risk driving behaviour and we encourage anyone who observes this dangerous behaviour to please contact the police,” Sgt. James Munro, Detachment Commander of the Lundar/Ashern RCMP, said.

