Peterborough man charged with arson following early morning fire at Quality Inn hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing arson and other charges in connection to a hotel room fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming out of a ground floor room of the Quality Inn hotel on Lansdowne Street West.

Peterborough Fire Services quickly extinguished the blaze.

However, during their investigation police learned a man was seen on video leaving the hotel room and fleeing the scene.

A short time later, another officer on patrol spotted the suspect walking in the nearby area of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Smith, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and fail to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on May 5.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and police continue to investigate the blaze.