Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with arson following early morning fire at Quality Inn hotel room

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough' Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire Sunday at a hotel in Peterborough. One man has been charged with arson.

A Peterborough man is facing arson and other charges in connection to a hotel room fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming out of a ground floor room of the Quality Inn hotel on Lansdowne Street West.

Peterborough Fire Services quickly extinguished the blaze.

Read more: Quality Inn hotel room fire in Peterborough under investigation by Ontario fire marshal, police

However, during their investigation police learned a man was seen on video leaving the hotel room and fleeing the scene.

A short time later, another officer on patrol spotted the suspect walking in the nearby area of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Robert Smith, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and fail to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, at which time he was remanded into custody and will appear in court again on May 5.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and police continue to investigate the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Fire at Brock Towers apartment complex in Peterborough' Fire at Brock Towers apartment complex in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeArsonPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough Fire ServicesQuality Innrobert smithPeterborough arsonQuality Inn PeterboroughQuality Inn Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers