Canada

Quality Inn hotel room fire in Peterborough under investigation by Ontario fire marshal, police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 9:49 am
A fire broke out at a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Peterborough early Sunday. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a hotel room at the Quality Inn in Peterborough early Sunday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire Sunday at a hotel in Peterborough.

Around 3 a.m. Peterborough Fire Services were called regarding a fire in a hotel room at the Quality Inn on Lansdowne Street East near Rye Street.

According to platoon chief Don Broersma, crews found a “fully involved” unit and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Read more: Cause of fire at Kawartha Chrysler dealership in Peterborough deemed electrical

No injuries were reported.

Smoke was removed from the building and occupants were able to return to their rooms, he said.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Peterborough Fire Services in conjunction with the OFM, Broersma said.

Damage is estimated at $30,000, he said.

It was one of two fires on Sunday in the city, which included a blaze at Kawartha Chrysler on Lansdowne Street West.

