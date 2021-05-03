Quality Inn hotel room fire in Peterborough under investigation by Ontario fire marshal, police

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire Sunday at a hotel in Peterborough.
Around 3 a.m. Peterborough Fire Services were called regarding a fire in a hotel room at the Quality Inn on Lansdowne Street East near Rye Street.
According to platoon chief Don Broersma, crews found a “fully involved” unit and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Smoke was removed from the building and occupants were able to return to their rooms, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Peterborough Fire Services in conjunction with the OFM, Broersma said.
Damage is estimated at $30,000, he said.
It was one of two fires on Sunday in the city, which included a blaze at Kawartha Chrysler on Lansdowne Street West.
Comments