Belleville police arrest woman after donation bin theft

A Belleville woman was arrested early Monday by local police after a theft from donation bins just hours before.

Not long after the theft, police identified a vehicle allegedly involved.

Officers found the vehicle on North Front Street at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Cynthia Newnham, had outstanding warrants for public mischief, failing to comply with a summons and use of a fire alarm without cause, police say.

She was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court in mid-June.

