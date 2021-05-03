Belleville police arrest woman after donation bin theft

A Belleville woman was arrested early Monday by local police after a theft from donation bins just hours before.
Not long after the theft, police identified a vehicle allegedly involved.
Officers found the vehicle on North Front Street at 12:20 a.m. Monday.
The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Cynthia Newnham, had outstanding warrants for public mischief, failing to comply with a summons and use of a fire alarm without cause, police say.
She was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court in mid-June.
