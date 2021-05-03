Menu

Crime

Belleville police arrest woman after donation bin theft

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 10:34 am
A woman was arrested early Monday morning after a theft from donation bins Sunday evening. View image in full screen
A woman was arrested early Monday morning after a theft from donation bins Sunday evening. Belleville police / Twitter

A Belleville woman was arrested early Monday by local police after a theft from donation bins just hours before.

Not long after the theft, police identified a vehicle allegedly involved.

Officers found the vehicle on North Front Street at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Belleville police investigate theft of local church’s monstrance

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Cynthia Newnham, had outstanding warrants for public mischief, failing to comply with a summons and use of a fire alarm without cause, police say.

She was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court in mid-June.

