Comments

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after collision in Grimsby

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 8:43 am
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision near Main Street East and Nelles Road South from Saturday, May 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision near Main Street East and Nelles Road South from Saturday, May 1, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say a 71-year-old pedestrian has died as a result of injuries from a fatal collision in Grimsby on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a Dodge Charger sedan just after 3:30 p.m. as she crossed a street near Main Street East and Nelles Road South.

On Sunday, authorities revealed the injured woman succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to a hospital outside of Niagara Region.

The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Dodge was driven by a 57-year-old woman, according to police.

 

