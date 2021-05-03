Pedestrian dead after collision in Grimsby

Niagara police say a 71-year-old pedestrian has died as a result of injuries from a fatal collision in Grimsby on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators say the woman was hit by a Dodge Charger sedan just after 3:30 p.m. as she crossed a street near Main Street East and Nelles Road South.
On Sunday, authorities revealed the injured woman succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to a hospital outside of Niagara Region.
The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.
Dodge was driven by a 57-year-old woman, according to police.
