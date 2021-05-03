Pedestrian dead after collision in Grimsby

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police say a 71-year-old pedestrian has died as a result of injuries from a fatal collision in Grimsby on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the woman was hit by a Dodge Charger sedan just after 3:30 p.m. as she crossed a street near Main Street East and Nelles Road South.

Read more: Police release video of men who may be tied to shooting death in central Hamilton

On Sunday, authorities revealed the injured woman succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to a hospital outside of Niagara Region.

The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.

Dodge was driven by a 57-year-old woman, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Video shows shocking multi-vehicle collision on Dixon Road in Toronto Video shows shocking multi-vehicle collision on Dixon Road in Toronto – Feb 5, 2021