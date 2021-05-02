Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Hamilton hot spots

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 2, 2021 3:36 pm
A perosn gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, Friday, April 30, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A perosn gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, Friday, April 30, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

There is some good news for residents living in Hamilton’s COVID-19 hot spots.

Starting 8 a.m. Monday, anyone 18 and older in the city’s five hot spot postal codes can book an appointment at a local large-scale or mobile pop-up vaccination clinic.

Adults who live in the postal codes L9C and L8W can book an appointment using Ontario’s online portal and Hamilton Public Health‘s COVID-19 Hotline, while those living in L8L, L8N and L9K can only use the city’s hotline.

Read more: Ontario begins expanded COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week

The Ontario government announced Sunday that adults 18 and older living in the province’s 114 designated hot spot postal codes will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine through its online portal.

Starting Thursday, people 50 and older, those with high-risk health conditions, and people who are 50-plus and can’t work from home will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the provincial portal and local hotline.

The move comes days after the province pledged to allot half its vaccine supplies to areas with particularly high case counts over the next two weeks.

