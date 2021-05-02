Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Vancouver explores safety upgrades after serious crash at intersection known for accidents

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious crash in Vancouver intersection caught on camera' Serious crash in Vancouver intersection caught on camera
It's amazing no one was killed -- in a caught-on-camera crash in a problematic Vancouver intersection at East 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

The City of Vancouver says it is investigating safety upgrades for an intersection where someone was injured in a dramatic crash on Friday.

The collision at 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street was caught on camera, and required firefighters to free one victim from a vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital, but fortunately no one was killed.

Read more: Vancouver school and playground zones to be 30 km/h all day, every day

“I heard it at 7:30 a.m., so seeing the footage again after that was quite traumatizing,” neighbour Ramina Randhawa told Global News.

“I was thinking about it all day.”

Randhawa started a petition on Friday calling on the city to improve the intersection, ideally with a traffic light of some kind.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 400 people had signed by Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve lived here for 29 years and at least once a month there’s a car accident at this intersection. My parents have been involved in one,” Randhawa said.

“People skip over that stop sign all the time. … They just don’t know how fast cars are coming down 57th and they just shoot on through.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic' Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic
Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

Statistics from ICBC showed there had been 28 crashes at the intersection between 2015 and 2019. Nineteen of those crashes resulted in an injury or a fatality.

Trending Stories

Independent Vancouver City Coun. Lisa Dominato said the intersection was on her radar, and she hears the concerns of residents signing the petition.

“When I see that we see hundreds of residents are saying we need to address safety measures here — we want our kids to be able to walk safely or ride safely to school — I hear that,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been advocating for better measures at intersections and slower streets. I think this is something we should be looking at. This particular intersection — we’ve had a number of incidents and I’ve been in touch with our staff to have them look at that.”

Read more: City of Vancouver testing first 30 km/h ‘slow zone’ near Commercial Drive

In a statement Sunday, a City of Vancouver spokesperson said crews were on scene trimming trees that potentially obstruct the stop sign at the intersection.

“The city is also looking at further improvements to the intersection, which could include a flashing beacon,” they added.

Randhawa said she wants action sooner than later.

“My worst fear is what has kind of already happened — it’s me, sitting at my house, hearing my parents leave, the garage door shut, and two minutes later having an accident outside, a large bang, and knowing that was my parents that were involved,” she said.

“My worst fear is someone I know dying, and it’s come close to that already.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashTrafficRoad SafetyTraffic SafetyDangerous IntersectionTraffic CalmingIntersection Crashvacnovuer road safetyvancovuer traffic calming

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers