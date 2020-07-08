Menu

Comments

Traffic

Vancouver school and playground zones to be 30 km/h all day, every day

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 3:01 pm
All school and playground zones in the City of Vancouver will now be 30/h all the time.
All school and playground zones in the City of Vancouver will now be 30/h all the time. The Canadian Press

A heads-up to Vancouver drivers: school and playground zones within the city will now have a speed limit of 30 km/h all day, every day, including weekends.

Currently, speed-limit reductions are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

This is one of the measures approved by council on Tuesday to improve safety on local streets.

In addition to this change, the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood will be part of a pilot project where the speed limit will be 30 km/h as a traffic-calming measure. The boundaries of this project are Clark Drive, East 1st Avenue, Commercial Drive and Grandview Highway North.

Read more: Vancouver councillor wants shared e-scooter pilot running by fall

Under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, speed limits are currently 50 km/h on all Vancouver streets, unless otherwise posted. A blanket reduction in speed limits on local streets has been a city goal since 1997.

Council also approved that staff work with the B.C. government to develop pilot programs to allow the use of privately-owned micromobility devices, such as e-scooters and monowheels, on protected bike lanes and local streets. Currently, micromobility devices are illegal on Vancouver streets.

Vancouver approves temporary patios for breweries and distilleries
