Ryan McLeod gets shot in top six for Edmonton Oilers

In his fourth NHL game, Ryan McLeod is moving up in the Edmonton Oilers lineup.

McLeod, who debuted Monday in Winnipeg, will centre the Oilers second line Saturday against Calgary.

“We’re just trying him there tonight, see how he goes. He’s been pretty solid the three games. We’re going to try to work him around the lineup, see where the best fit is,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

McLeod will have Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on his left-wing and Jesse Puljujarvi on his right. McLeod is still looking for his first NHL point, but he had 28 points in 28 games with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL before being called up.

“I’ve watched a lot of him. The qualities he was showing in the American League, the ability to handle the puck, move the puck, transport it through the neutral zone, solid defensive play, solid positioning are all that we’re seeing from him. He just has to continue to get more experience,” said Tippett.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Yamamoto

Nugent-Hopkins – McLeod – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Haas – Archibald

Neal – Shore – Chiasson

Nurse – Barrie

Kulikov – Larsson

Jones – Bear

Smith

Defenceman Kris Russell is day-to-day after being shaken up in Thursday’s game.

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.