Edmonton Oilers fall to Calgary Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Flames took advantage of a bungled breakout by the Oilers to go up 1-0 6:32 into the game. Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk set up teammate Elias Lindholm for his 16th goal of the season.

The Oilers pulled even when James Neal’s bad angle shot eluded Markstrom.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers hand Jets fifth straight loss

Lindholm scored again in the second when Rasmus Andersson’s point shot ticked off his leg.

Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith made a mind-bending save in the final minute of the second. The Flames broke in on a shorthanded two-on-one. Smith was down on his belly as the pass went across to Lindholm, who fired a shot bound for the middle of the net. Suddenly, Smith shot his glove straight up and snared the puck.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Connor McDavid leads the way as Edmonton Oilers crush Jets

Markstrom responded with a couple of big saves early in the third. He stoned Oilers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov at the tail end of a goal-mouth scramble, then denied Kailer Yamamoto on a point-blank look.

Flames forward Dillon Dube made it 3-1 with 7:52 left, cleaning up the loose puck after Milan Lucic’s shot trickled through Smith.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet after racking up 15 points in the previous five games.

The Oilers (29-17-2) will host the Flames again Saturday night.