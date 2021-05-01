Ontario reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,369 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 466,733.

For comparison, last Saturday 4,094 cases were reported.

“Locally, there are 1,050 new cases in Toronto, 819 in Peel, 286 in York Region, 158 in Ottawa and 157 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Twenty-nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,079.

A total of 421,216 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,964 and is 90.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 46,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,152,641 tests and 26,530 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 7.3 per cent, which is down slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 7.4 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 7.8 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 2,152 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 49), with 900 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by 17 and marking a pandemic high), 637 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

There have been 69,442 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 3,482), as well as 281 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by seven), and 772 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by 127).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

231,842 people are male

231,377 people are female

71,954 people are 19 and under

172,178 people are 20 to 39

134,743 people are 40 to 59

64,187 people are 60 to 79

23,562 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of Friday evening, 5,247,684 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 107,700.

So far, 373,559 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

