Former Peterborough police officer charged with multiple counts of sexual assault from 2006: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

A former Peterborough police officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), on Jan. 13, 2021, the Peterborough Police Service called the SIU regarding an complaint about alleged sexual assaults involving a police officer and a woman dating back to 2006 when the officer served with the former Peterborough-Lakefield Community Police Service.

SIU director Joseph Martino says an investigation was launched. On Friday, the SIU says Christopher Robertson, 60, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by an official.

Read more: Ontario police officer found not guilty of sexual assault after trial

At the time of the alleged offences, Robertson was a constable with the police service.

Story continues below advertisement

Robertson will appear in court in Peterborough on May 20, the SIU said.

“The matter is now properly before the courts. In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation,” Martino stated.

In 2016, Robertson was found not guilty of sexual assault following an alleged incident that took place in Peterborough in January 2015. The SIU at the time charged the then 26-year veteran of the city force with the offence.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

0:28 No serious injures after 2 vehicle collision on Reid Street in Peterborough No serious injures after 2 vehicle collision on Reid Street in Peterborough