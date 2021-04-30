Menu

Crime

7 charged following anti-mask, anti-lockdown rally in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 4:38 pm
Under Ontario's current stay-at-home order, people aren't permitted to gather with members outside their household in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. File Image

Seven people were charged in connection with an anti-mask and anti-lockdown rally that took place in Midland, Ont., last Saturday as the province continues to battle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 24, people gathered on park property at the Midland harbour front for a demonstration.

Read more: 8 charged after trespassing, violating stay-at-home order in Adjala-Tosorontio: police

Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, people aren’t permitted to gather with members outside their household in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trending Stories

Officers attended the demonstration and spoke with protesters, most of whom police said were cooperative.

Read more: COVID-19: Barrie mayor issues order to close, fence off Meridian Place to prevent gatherings

Story continues below advertisement

Seven people were subsequently charged with failure to comply with an emergency order.

The fine for failing to comply with an emergency order is $750 and/or $1,000 for preventing others from following an emergency order.

