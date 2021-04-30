7 charged following anti-mask, anti-lockdown rally in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people were charged in connection with an anti-mask and anti-lockdown rally that took place in Midland, Ont., last Saturday as the province continues to battle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 24, people gathered on park property at the Midland harbour front for a demonstration.

Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, people aren’t permitted to gather with members outside their household in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officers attended the demonstration and spoke with protesters, most of whom police said were cooperative.

Seven people were subsequently charged with failure to comply with an emergency order.

The fine for failing to comply with an emergency order is $750 and/or $1,000 for preventing others from following an emergency order.