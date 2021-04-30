Menu

Health

8 charged after trespassing, violating stay-at-home order in Adjala-Tosorontio: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 12:35 pm
At about 3:55 a.m Thursday, OPP responded to a report of people trespassing at a property on 20th Sideroad.
At about 3:55 a.m Thursday, OPP responded to a report of people trespassing at a property on 20th Sideroad.

Three men and five boys have been charged after trespassing at a vacant residence in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., and violating the province’s stay-at-home order on Thursday. The order was put in place earlier in the month in an effort to curb the COVID-19 health crisis.

Just before 4 a.m, OPP responded to a report of people trespassing at a property on 20th Sideroad.

Read more: 5 Ontarians from different addresses charged after riding in same car during stay-at-home order

The concerned citizen reported hearing a number of unknown voices and seeing flashlights on the property.

Police attended the scene and found three men and five boys trespassing and in violation of Ontario’s stay-at-home order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and the Reopening Ontario Act.

All eight individuals, who were all from Peel Region, were charged with entering premises when prohibited and failure to comply with an emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

