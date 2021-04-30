8 charged after trespassing, violating stay-at-home order in Adjala-Tosorontio: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men and five boys have been charged after trespassing at a vacant residence in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., and violating the province’s stay-at-home order on Thursday. The order was put in place earlier in the month in an effort to curb the COVID-19 health crisis.

Just before 4 a.m, OPP responded to a report of people trespassing at a property on 20th Sideroad.

The concerned citizen reported hearing a number of unknown voices and seeing flashlights on the property.

Police attended the scene and found three men and five boys trespassing and in violation of Ontario’s stay-at-home order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

All eight individuals, who were all from Peel Region, were charged with entering premises when prohibited and failure to comply with an emergency order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

1:33 Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling data is dire, say health experts Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling data is dire, say health experts – Apr 16, 2021