New Brunswick reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, confirms case at a school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and confirmed a positive case at École Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame on April 29.

Public health said the school is open Friday and unless a person has been contacted by Public Health, staff and students should continue to attend school.

More updates have also been provided on George Street Middle School in Fredericton and the outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence in Fredericton.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Many left with questions over New Brunswick hotel isolation rules

According to public health, George Street Middle School remains closed after a positive case was confirmed on April 26.

Public health asked that all school staff, students and their families to self-isolate until midnight on May 2, to allow for contact tracing and for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

“So far, all test results have been negative,” said public health.

Additional testing of some students and staff will take place on the weekend.

Earlier this week, public health declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

Residents, family members and staff were retested on April 28, and will be tested again on May 2, and on May 5.

2:03 N.B. COVID-19 testing strategy N.B. COVID-19 testing strategy

To date, 12 cases are linked to this outbreak.

Public health said Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on April 27.

So far, all test results from this residence have been negative. Retesting at this residence will take place on May 3, and on May 6.

Story continues below advertisement

All residents and staff are self-isolating.

New cases

Public health said the 15 new cases announce include nine travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province.

Their cases are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities.

Public health said there’s one travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

READ MORE: COVID-19 impacting home sales, listings in Greater Moncton, realtors group says

There are three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Two of these cases are travel-related and the other case is under investigation.

There are also three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Of these cases, one is under investigation, one is a contact of a previously confirmed case, and one is travel-related.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

1:52 ‘A lot of happy faces’ with loosened COVID-19 restrictions in Edmundston region ‘A lot of happy faces’ with loosened COVID-19 restrictions in Edmundston region

The four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are all travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also three cases in Zone 7. Two of these cases are travel-related and one is under investigation.

There have been 36 deaths, and the number of active cases is 127. Four patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

Public health said a temporary outdoor, drive-through testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall due to a possible public exposure which took place at Canada Post located at 135 Otis Dr., from April 19 to April 22.

The temporary, appointment-only clinic will operate from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and on Saturday, May 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, outbreak continues at UNB campus

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,915. Since Thursday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,751 recoveries.

On Thursday, 1,824 tests were conducted for a total of 289,965.

The province also announced that the online system which is used to request a test for COVID-19 will be offline for updates between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 2. The website will be available after 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement