Crime

London, Ont., police investigating after man seriously injured in stabbing

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2021 12:39 pm
Police on scene in Ivey Park on April 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Police on scene in Ivey Park on April 30, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

London police are investigating a stabbing incident near the Forks of the Thames on Friday morning that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said shortly after 12 p.m. that officers were on scene in the 300-block of Thames Street, near Ivey Park.

Read more: London man in hospital following late-night stabbing downtown

No suspect description is available at this time and the investigation is in its early stages, but police say they received a 911 call about a man who had been stabbed at roughly 11:30 Friday morning.

Upon arrival, police found a man “who had suffered an apparent stab wound.”

Read more: Man arrested after swinging hatchet inside London, Ont., business: police

“An officer applied a police-issued tourniquet on the victim to slow the bleeding,” police say.

“Paramedic Services attended and the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information to come.

