London, Ont., police investigating after man seriously injured in stabbing

London police are investigating a stabbing incident near the Forks of the Thames on Friday morning that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said shortly after 12 p.m. that officers were on scene in the 300-block of Thames Street, near Ivey Park.

No suspect description is available at this time and the investigation is in its early stages, but police say they received a 911 call about a man who had been stabbed at roughly 11:30 Friday morning.

Upon arrival, police found a man “who had suffered an apparent stab wound.”

“An officer applied a police-issued tourniquet on the victim to slow the bleeding,” police say.

“Paramedic Services attended and the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information to come.