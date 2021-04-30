Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 charged following joint drug investigation in Northumberland County, Quinte West: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 11:40 am
A quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet pills, and approximately $2,200 in cash were seized in a drug investigation in Northumberland County. View image in full screen
A quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet pills, and approximately $2,200 in cash were seized in a drug investigation in Northumberland County. Northumberland OPP

Four people face drug-related charges following a drug investigation in Northumberland County and Quinte West.

The joint investigation between OPP in both jurisdictions, along with Central Hastings OPP, led to search warrants being executed at two residences on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on Gross Street in Brighton, investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet pills, and approximately $2,200 in cash. Two people were arrested.

Read more: 2 from GTA arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Curve Lake First Nation

Mark Stoneburgh, 59, and Douglas McGregor, 39, both of Brighton, were each charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts opioid, one for cocaine) along with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At 7:30 a.m. at a residence on Preston Hill Road in Quinte West, investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, codeine and Percocet pills as well as other materials related to drug trafficking. Two people were arrested.

Shannon Howitt, 39, of Oshawa, and Jack Lean, 71, of Quinte West, were both charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused were released on undertakings and will make court appearances in Belleville on June 7, OPP stated Friday.

Click to play video: '“Empire of Pain and the family behind OxyContin”' “Empire of Pain and the family behind OxyContin”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CocaineOpioidsBellevilleQuinte WestDrug PossessionBrightondrug traffkicking

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers