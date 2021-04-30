4 charged following joint drug investigation in Northumberland County, Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people face drug-related charges following a drug investigation in Northumberland County and Quinte West.

The joint investigation between OPP in both jurisdictions, along with Central Hastings OPP, led to search warrants being executed at two residences on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on Gross Street in Brighton, investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet pills, and approximately $2,200 in cash. Two people were arrested.

Mark Stoneburgh, 59, and Douglas McGregor, 39, both of Brighton, were each charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts opioid, one for cocaine) along with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

At 7:30 a.m. at a residence on Preston Hill Road in Quinte West, investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, codeine and Percocet pills as well as other materials related to drug trafficking. Two people were arrested.

Shannon Howitt, 39, of Oshawa, and Jack Lean, 71, of Quinte West, were both charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four accused were released on undertakings and will make court appearances in Belleville on June 7, OPP stated Friday.