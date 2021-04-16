2 from GTA arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Curve Lake First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face drug trafficking charges following an investigation in Curve Lake First Nation, north of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, a drug investigation was jointly conducted by the OPP’s Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Anishinabek Police Service in Curve Lake with the assistance of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP CSCU.

The investigation led to the arrest Thursday of two suspects after officers executed a warrant at a residence on Shigwok Crescent. Police also seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.

Davelle McClymont-Mackenzie, 30, of Brampton, and Nicholas Peniston, 23, of Mississauga, were arrested and each charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, methamphetamine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 20, OPP said Friday.