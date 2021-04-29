Saint John police investigating person impersonating a police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police are investigating after receiving a complaint about a man impersonating a police officer.

Police spokesman Jim Hennessy said a woman called police April 27 after being stopped in the city’s north end by a person she thought was driving an unmarked police vehicle.

Hennessy said the suspect stated he was a police officer, but the woman did not believe him and called Saint John police. The suspect fled the scene.

Police confirmed they did not initiate a traffic stop in that area at the time.

“She quickly and promptly called us,” Hennessy said. “Which was very good because we were able to initiate an investigation right away and that investigation is ongoing right now.”

Read more: Saint John police charge youth in connection with hold and secure at COMPASS facility

Story continues below advertisement

Hennessy said the woman was not hurt.

“She’s doing fine,” he said. “A little shaken up by the experience but, again, she did all the right things in making sure that she asked questions. Something seemed wrong.”

Hennessy said any resident is within their rights to ask questions when engaging with an officer, including getting the officer’s full name, rank and badge number.

“If, for whatever reason, you ask them a question and they continually make excuses, or put you off and say, ‘I don’t have to answer that question,’ that should raise a red flag,” Hennessy said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect nor the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.