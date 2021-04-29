Manitoba premier to announce summer youth employment opportunities

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s municipal relations minister are expected to announce opportunities for summer youth employment Thursday.
Brian Pallister will be joined by Derek Johnson at an 11 a.m. press conference from the Manitoba Legislative Building. Global News will stream the event live here.
Last summer the province launched an online tool, called Student Jobs MB, to help businesses and students connect for summer employment.
The site complemented the province’s Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program, which provided businesses with a $7/hour subsidy to hire up to five summer students.
