Manitoba premier to announce summer youth employment opportunities

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 11:48 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s municipal relations minister are expected to announce opportunities for summer youth employment Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba’s part-time workers see surge in employment

Brian Pallister will be joined by Derek Johnson at an 11 a.m. press conference from the Manitoba Legislative Building. Global News will stream the event live here.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba provides $10 million for Green Team jobs program' Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba provides $10 million for Green Team jobs program
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba provides $10 million for Green Team jobs program – May 12, 2020

Last summer the province launched an online tool, called Student Jobs MB, to help businesses and students connect for summer employment.

Read more: Manitoba launches website to match students to summer jobs

The site complemented the province’s Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program, which provided businesses with a $7/hour subsidy to hire up to five summer students.

