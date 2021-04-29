Menu

Crime

Ottawa police to target stunt drivers in 2nd year of Project NoiseMaker

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 10:59 am
Ottawa police will be upping their patrols of city streets for the second summer in a row as part of Project NoiseMaker. View image in full screen
Ottawa police will be upping their patrols of city streets for the second summer in a row as part of Project NoiseMaker. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police are looking to crack down on excessive speeds and noisy cars for the second year in a row with the return of Project NoiseMaker starting May 1.

The OPS launched the program for the first time in 2020 when the lack of traffic in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a rise in reports of stunt drivers — anyone caught going 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit — taking to Ottawa streets.

Police say they stopped an average of 10 stunt drivers a week during the program’s inaugural year in Ottawa and issued 2,300 tickets.

Read more: Project Noisemaker ends with 1,400 charges in Halton Region

Stunt driving charges come with fines starting at $2,000. Drivers also have their licence suspended and cars impounded for seven days.

Project NoiseMaker, as the name suggests, also cracks down on cars that generate excessive noise from modifications to their vehicle’s muffler or exhaust systems.

Tickets for improper mufflers are $110, though modifications tampering with exhaust and emissions controls could result in fines of $365 under the Environmental Protection Act.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceStunt drivingOttawa trafficOttawa speedingProject NoisemakerOttawa traffic calming

