COVID-19: 99 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 10,241, including 223 deaths.

Local public health also reported 90 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 3,162 — 959 of which are active.

Twenty-one of Wednesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 20 are in New Tecumseth, 19 are in Innisfil and nine are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Ramara, Severn, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Eighteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 12 are community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 28.8 per cent of the region’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,241 coronavirus cases, 80 per cent — or 8,236 — have recovered, while 50 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 12 workplaces, three institutional settings, three congregate setting, two community settings and one educational setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,480 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 455,606, including 7,988 deaths.