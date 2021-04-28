Ontario long-term care minister says what happened during COVID-19 was ‘decades in the making’

Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said Wednesday that what happened in long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic was “decades in the making” due to what she claimed was “years of neglect” and under-funding. She said they were developing a plan to improve inspections and “fix a broken system,” based on recommendations the auditor general made earlier in the day in her report on Ontario’s long-term care sector.