Ontario Liberals respond to AG report, say long-term care minister took ‘no accountability’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic
Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser responded Wednesday to the auditor general’s report on the province’s COVID-19 response in long-term care homes, saying he believed there was accountability “to go around” but that it was evident the long-term care minister, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, was “taking no accountability for decisions that were made this pandemic.” He said they were not decisive nor did they move quick enough to protect people.