Ford responds to AG report on small business grants given to ineligible businesses
Premier Doug Ford responded Wednesday to the auditor general’s recent report, which found that more than $210 million in Ontario Small Business Grants intended for those impacted by the pandemic went to ineligible recipients. But he said “more people benefitted than got hurt” on the grants. Asked about whether there was fraud, Ford said they had to move at “lightning speed” in getting the money out and “you’re going to see things like this happen” as a result.