Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Man dies, wife hospitalized after attack by swarm of bees in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 28, 2021 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas man killed by swarm of bees: ‘They were relentless!’' Texas man killed by swarm of bees: ‘They were relentless!’
A Texas man was killed Monday when he was attacked by a swarm of bees on his property. “You couldn’t even see his back and his whole head was just coveted in killer bees,” his wife said in describing the attack, adding that the bees “were relentless.”

A Texas man died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home, authorities said.

Thomas Hicks, 70, was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 130 miles (210 kilometres) west of Dallas, authorities said.

Read more: ‘Staggering’ 25,000 barrels found at toxic dump site off Los Angeles coast

The Breckenridge Fire Department (BFD) said first responders faced “very aggressive bee activity” when they arrived at the home. Medics and firefighters attempted emergency care but Hicks died, the fire department said.

Hicks’ wife, Zoni Hicks, told TV station KTAB that she had been out grocery shopping when she returned to find her husband screaming and covered in bees.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“You couldn’t even see his back and his whole head — he was just covered,” she said.

Zoni Hicks was also stung repeatedly and she was treated and released from a hospital. NBC News reports that she was rescued after being covered in a firefighter’s protective equipment and escaping out of the house into a vehicle.

Read more: Paradise lost: Italian hermit forced to leave island he guarded for 32 years

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this traumatic and sad day,” BFD said in a statement on its Facebook page. “First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack and remained professional through the event.”

The hive was located inside a tree and firefighters killed the bees by spraying foam onto them, authorities said.

BFD did not specify what kind of bee was involved in the attack, but so-called “killer bees” have been known to live in this particular area of Texas.

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

© 2021 The Canadian Press
BeesBeebee attackbee swarmbee attackskilled by beesman killed by bees

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers