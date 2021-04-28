Kelowna RCMP find cache of stolen bikes; owners sought

Nearly a dozen bikes, all believed to be stolen, have been recovered, say Kelowna RCMP.
Last Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on a Kelowna storage locker in connection to an investigation involving stolen property.
According to police, the storage locker contained 11 bikes in various states of being dismantled.
RCMP said they also found paint, tools and various bike parts in the storage locker.
So far, investigators have confirmed that three of the bikes were reported stolen.
Those three bicycles, say police, were valued at more than $5,000.
“We are working to identify the owners of the other bikes seized in this investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, who is urging bike owners to protect their property in case it’s stolen.
“It’s important to record the make, model and the serial number of your bike, and to report it to police if it’s stolen,” she said. “We often recover bikes and are unable to identify owners to return them.”
The investigation into the bikes is ongoing, but, so far, no charges have been laid.
