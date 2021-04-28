Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP find cache of stolen bikes; owners sought

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 1:21 pm
Nearly a dozen bicycles , believed to be stolen, have been recovered after Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a storage locker last Wednesday. View image in full screen
Nearly a dozen bicycles , believed to be stolen, have been recovered after Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a storage locker last Wednesday. Contributed

Nearly a dozen bikes, all believed to be stolen, have been recovered, say Kelowna RCMP.

Last Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on a Kelowna storage locker in connection to an investigation involving stolen property.

According to police, the storage locker contained 11 bikes in various states of being dismantled.

Read more: Nearly 4,000 bikes reported stolen in Toronto throughout 2020

RCMP said they also found paint, tools and various bike parts in the storage locker.

So far, investigators have confirmed that three of the bikes were reported stolen.

Those three bicycles, say police, were valued at more than $5,000.

“We are working to identify the owners of the other bikes seized in this investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, who is urging bike owners to protect their property in case it’s stolen.

“It’s important to record the make, model and the serial number of your bike, and to report it to police if it’s stolen,” she said. “We often recover bikes and are unable to identify owners to return them.”

The investigation into the bikes is ongoing, but, so far, no charges have been laid.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPStolen PropertyBike TheftStolen bikesstole bicycles

