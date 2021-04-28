London man in hospital following late-night stabbing downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in downtown London that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday about a possible stabbing in the 100 block of King Street.

Police found a number of citizens helping the victim inside an apartment building.

The 30-year-old had suffered what appeared to be a stab wound. An officer applied a police-issued tourniquet to the victim in an effort to slow the bleeding.

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area for a suspect but were unsuccessful.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Police say investigators are seeking assistance from the public, and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.