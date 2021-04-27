Menu

Crime

Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in St. Thomas

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2021 7:34 am
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham/Global News

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 73-year-old pedestrian in St. Thomas.

A 73-year-old St. Thomas woman was hit by a vehicle at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday at Redan Street on the west side of First Avenue, police say.

She was transported by ambulance to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, no further details regarding the pedestrian or the driver will be released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact St. Thomas police or Crime Stoppers.

