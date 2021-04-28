Menu

Canada

Cambridge man killed in Oxford County crash

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 28, 2021 9:10 am
File photo -- OPP (Ontario Provincial Police). View image in full screen
File photo -- OPP (Ontario Provincial Police). Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge has died following a crash Tuesday evening in Oxford County.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on 37th Line in Zorra Township around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in St. Thomas

According to police, the investigation determined that a single southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was extricated and transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Davey, 36, of Cambridge.

The road was closed for much of the night as emergency crews were on scene, reopening just before midnight.

Read more: London, Ont., man charged after police spot concealed loaded shotgun

Along with Oxford OPP, members of Zorra Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services were also on scene Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation, to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

