Cambridge man killed in Oxford County crash

A 36-year-old man from Cambridge has died following a crash Tuesday evening in Oxford County.

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on 37th Line in Zorra Township around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the investigation determined that a single southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was extricated and transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Davey, 36, of Cambridge.

The road was closed for much of the night as emergency crews were on scene, reopening just before midnight.

Along with Oxford OPP, members of Zorra Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services were also on scene Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation, to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.