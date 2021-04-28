Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2021. View image in full screen
The Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official announcement was made Wednesday, nearly two weeks after it was revealed that Montreal public health authorities recommended against it.

The local health department cited concerns about potential outbreaks brought on by large crowds in the city, which has been hard hit by the health crisis.

Health authorities also raised questions about quarantine, since the annual event brings in droves of tourists every summer.

Trending Stories

Read more: Will the Canadian Grand Prix be cancelled for the second year in a row?

The Formula One race — which has been a fixture in the city since 1967 — was scheduled to take place June 13 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The pandemic also forced the cancellation of the Grand Prix last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The governments of Canada and Quebec said in a joint statement that the race will return to the city in 2022.

A deal has been reached to extend the race to 2031 in Montreal, which is two years longer than the current agreement.

With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez, Tim Sargeant and the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDgrand prixCanadian Grand PrixMontreal Grand PrixGrand Prix cancelledGrand Prix cancelled 2021

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers