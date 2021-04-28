COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 28

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:
Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help people book COVID-19 shots
The City of Toronto is partnering with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents book their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Toronto officials will provide the volunteer organization with information and availability at the City-run clinics. Vaccine Hunters Canada uses social media and an app to help show people where they can book an appointment across the country.
“The vaccine rollout is an all hands-on deck effort,” Mayor John Tory said in a tweet.
Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Ontario is reporting 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 455,606.
Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s 3,265 new infections but is the fourth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.
However, the Ontario government said the numbers for the Central West Region including Hamilton and Niagara will be higher due to a data catch-up process.
The death toll in the province has risen to 7,988 as 24 more deaths were recorded.
Status of cases in the GTA
Of those:
- 961 were in Toronto
- 589 were in Peel Region
- 290 were in York Region
- 221 were in Durham Region
All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.View link »
