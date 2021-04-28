Menu

Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 28

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario child-care workers soon eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario child-care workers soon eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario has expanded its vaccine eligibility criteria to include those 45 and over in hotspots, and some child-care workers. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help people book COVID-19 shots

The City of Toronto is partnering with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents book their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Toronto officials will provide the volunteer organization with information and availability at the City-run clinics. Vaccine Hunters Canada uses social media and an app to help show people where they can book an appointment across the country.

“The vaccine rollout is an all hands-on deck effort,” Mayor John Tory said in a tweet.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteers working to eliminate booking appointment barriers

Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 455,606.

Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s 3,265 new infections but is the fourth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

However, the Ontario government said the numbers for the Central West Region including Hamilton and Niagara will be higher due to a data catch-up process.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,988 as 24 more deaths were recorded.

Read more: Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,480 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

  • 961 were in Toronto
  • 589 were in Peel Region
  • 290 were in York Region
  • 221 were in Durham Region

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

