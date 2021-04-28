COVID-19: Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteer group to share vaccine information

The City of Toronto is partnering with a volunteer group to share information about COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
City staff say they will share information about next-day appointment availability at the end of each day with the group Vaccine Hunters Canada, which runs a popular Twitter page and website.
The group tweets out information about which clinics and pharmacies have open appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines across Canada.
The Twitter account boasts nearly 200,000 followers.
Ontario’s government has faced sharp criticism for what many describe as a confusing vaccine booking system with a dearth of centralized information.
The work of Vaccine Hunters Canada, meanwhile, has been praised by the likes of the nation’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.View link »
