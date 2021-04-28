Menu

Health

COVID-19: Toronto partners with Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteer group to share vaccine information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Volunteers band together online to help Canadians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments' Volunteers band together online to help Canadians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments
WATCH ABOVE (April 14): A group of volunteers has come together online to help Canadians with booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Vaccine Hunters Canada is hoping to bridge the gap of information and to make sure no spaces or doses go to waste. Katherine Ward reports – Apr 14, 2021

The City of Toronto is partnering with a volunteer group to share information about COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

City staff say they will share information about next-day appointment availability at the end of each day with the group Vaccine Hunters Canada, which runs a popular Twitter page and website.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine Hunters Canada volunteers working to eliminate booking appointment barriers

The group tweets out information about which clinics and pharmacies have open appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccines across Canada.

The Twitter account boasts nearly 200,000 followers.

Read more: Calls for consolidated COVID-19 vaccine bookings in Ontario

Ontario’s government has faced sharp criticism for what many describe as a confusing vaccine booking system with a dearth of centralized information.

The work of Vaccine Hunters Canada, meanwhile, has been praised by the likes of the nation’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
