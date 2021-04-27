Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

How does Alberta determine a COVID-19 death?

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 27, 2021 6:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s top doctor provides update on COVID-19 situation Tuesday' Alberta’s top doctor provides update on COVID-19 situation Tuesday
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 case numbers and on testing for close contacts of cases as well as explaining new policies for reporting deaths associated with the disease.

On Tuesday, 14 deaths that were previously believed to have been caused by COVID-19 were removed from Alberta’s official death count after review.

It’s not the first time a death has been ruled out of being caused by COVID-19 after review, so how do Alberta officials determine whether a death was caused by the novel coronavirus?

Read more: Hinshaw expresses concern as Alberta reports 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, any death that has been flagged where COVID-19 is a possible cause is included in the initial count, even if the official cause of death remains unknown.

“In those cases, medical officials review the death certificate and files port-mortem to determine if the virus was indeed a contributing cause,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Albertans concerned for loved ones in India as COVID-19 cases soar' Albertans concerned for loved ones in India as COVID-19 cases soar
Albertans concerned for loved ones in India as COVID-19 cases soar

Most of the time, those deaths remain classified as COVID-19 deaths, but sometimes, a review identifies that there was a different cause of death.

Trending Stories

If that is the case, the province said it makes that information public and adjusts the COVID-19 death toll.

Read more: White House won’t say if Canada, Mexico will be at top of list for extra COVID-19 shots

Hinshaw said the information and update to the death toll is part of the government’s commitment to transparent communications but is not meant to reduce the magnitude of the losses experienced.

“I want to be clear that each one of these numbers, whether the death was from COVID-19 or any other cause, represents the loss of a person who leaves a hole in the lives of those who mourn them.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, an Alberta Health spokesperson said there could be a number of reasons why a death may be removed but couldn’t provide specifics, citing privacy concerns.

As of Tuesday, Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll was 2,067.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena HinshawAlberta COVID-19 deathsAlberta COVIDAlberta coronavirus deathsHow does Alberta rule a coronavirus deathHow does Alberta rule a COVID-19 death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers