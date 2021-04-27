Search and rescue saves hikers stuck on Pincushion Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

It took the combined efforts of several emergency response agencies and five hours to extract two hikers stuck on Pincushion Mountain in Peachland, B.C., on Monday night.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said two men hiked the popular Okanagan trail and on their return trip, decided to take a shortcut down the front face of the mountain.

During the climb down, one of the men fell several metres and struck his head. The other reached the same point but was unable to climb either up or down from the ledge.

The pair called 911 when they realized they were stuck.

View image in full screen Two hikers rescued on Pincushion Mountain Monday night. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/submitted

Emergency crews evacuated the injured man and transferred him by ambulance to the hospital. The combined teams spent the next five hours extracting the other man from the ledge.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

“Just under 50 emergency personnel from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the West Kelowna Fire Rescue technical rescue team, Peachland Fire department, Penticton Search and Rescue and Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue attended the call,” COSAR said.

Duane Tresnich, COSAR search manager, said the combined effort and incredible teamwork made the difficult rescue possible with a positive outcome.

“The male was in a position that was not easy to get to and with darkness setting in it made the job extremely difficult,” he said.

“One aspect in our favour was the fact there was a full moon and a clear sky which helped.”