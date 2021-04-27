Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

SaskPower crews dealing with power outages in south and central Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 12:26 pm
SaskPower reporting power outages in some regions as high winds sweep across Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
SaskPower crews are dealing with several power outages in neighbourhoods across south and central Regina. File / Global News

SaskPower is currently dealing with several power outages in Regina.

The neighbourhoods affected are Albert Park, Assiniboia, Broders Annex, Centre Square, Crescents, Dominion Heights, Douglas Park, General Hospital, Hillsdale, Lakeshore U of R, Lakeview, Normandy Heights, Parliament Place, River Heights, Riverside, South Lakeview, Wascana Centre and Whitemore Park.

Read more: Power outage affects downtown Regina, southeast of the city

“Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in south and central Regina,” SaskPower said in a Tweet Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

SaskPower is also working on power outages in Moose Jaw, Paradise Hills, Marshall, Hillmond and surrounding rural areas.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Click to play video: 'SaskPower focusing on aging infrastructure improvements' SaskPower focusing on aging infrastructure improvements
SaskPower focusing on aging infrastructure improvements – Jul 5, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina NewsSaskPowerPowerpower outagesalbert parkWhitmore ParkDouglas ParkSouth ReginaCentral Regina

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers