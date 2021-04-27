SaskPower crews dealing with power outages in south and central Regina

SaskPower is currently dealing with several power outages in Regina.
The neighbourhoods affected are Albert Park, Assiniboia, Broders Annex, Centre Square, Crescents, Dominion Heights, Douglas Park, General Hospital, Hillsdale, Lakeshore U of R, Lakeview, Normandy Heights, Parliament Place, River Heights, Riverside, South Lakeview, Wascana Centre and Whitemore Park.
“Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in south and central Regina,” SaskPower said in a Tweet Tuesday.
SaskPower is also working on power outages in Moose Jaw, Paradise Hills, Marshall, Hillmond and surrounding rural areas.
Trending Stories
More to come.
SaskPower focusing on aging infrastructure improvements
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments