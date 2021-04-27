SaskPower crews dealing with power outages in south and central Regina

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower is currently dealing with several power outages in Regina.

The neighbourhoods affected are Albert Park, Assiniboia, Broders Annex, Centre Square, Crescents, Dominion Heights, Douglas Park, General Hospital, Hillsdale, Lakeshore U of R, Lakeview, Normandy Heights, Parliament Place, River Heights, Riverside, South Lakeview, Wascana Centre and Whitemore Park.

“Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in south and central Regina,” SaskPower said in a Tweet Tuesday.

9:37 AM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in South and Central Regina. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) April 27, 2021

SaskPower is also working on power outages in Moose Jaw, Paradise Hills, Marshall, Hillmond and surrounding rural areas.

More to come.

