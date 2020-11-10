Power outage affects downtown Regina, southeast of the city

Portions of Regina have been without power for hours following an outage Monday evening.
According to SaskPower, the outage is affecting Broders Annex, Hillsdale, Arnheim Place, University Park, South Lakeview, Gladmer Park, Douglas Park, Gardiner Park, and the area around the General Hospital.
At around 10:30 p.m., SaskPower said crews have been dispatched to determine the cause.
It remains unknown when power will be restored.
Trending Stories
Global News has reached out to SaskPower for comment but but did not hear back by publication.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments