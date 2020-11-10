Power outage affects downtown Regina, southeast of the city

Send this page to someone via email

Portions of Regina have been without power for hours following an outage Monday evening.

According to SaskPower, the outage is affecting Broders Annex, Hillsdale, Arnheim Place, University Park, South Lakeview, Gladmer Park, Douglas Park, Gardiner Park, and the area around the General Hospital.

At around 10:30 p.m., SaskPower said crews have been dispatched to determine the cause.

10:33 PM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in the City of Regina in Broders Annex, Hillsdale, Arnheim Place, University Park, South Lakeview, Gladmer Park, Douglas Park, Gardiner #skoutage 1/2 — SaskPower (@SaskPower) November 10, 2020

Yikes this is a large area! https://t.co/nqsnb1IAoF — Raptor Girl- stuck in Saskatchewan (@raptorgirlSK) November 10, 2020

We saw a big flash to the northeast and then everything died. https://t.co/tl4RocIrXM — Robin Markel (@RobinMarkel) November 10, 2020

Sitting in the dark, except for my battery-operated Xmas tree lights :) #yqr https://t.co/9rv3VERcTJ — Their Excellency Elan Morgan 🦉 (@schmutzie) November 10, 2020

Power is out in a large part of Regina, just as municipal election results are rolling in, after the city elected the first woman mayor, following a blizzard dumping snow on the city amid a pandemic. https://t.co/dmGi2iqmMO — Janelle Blakley (@janellemblakley) November 10, 2020

It remains unknown when power will be restored.

Global News has reached out to SaskPower for comment but but did not hear back by publication.