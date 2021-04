Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a downtown stabbing that has sent three people to hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building in the area of Bay and George streets around 1 p.m. Monday.

Hamilton Police are investigating an incident in the area of Bay St and George St in #HamOnt. There are three injured individuals. One person is under arrest. The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 26, 2021

One person has been arrested and police say there is no threat to the public.

The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

More to come.