Canada

Hamilton’s aging affordable housing stock to receive much-needed repair

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 26, 2021 12:29 pm
A $145.6-million federal investment will result in repairs to almost 6,300 affordable housing units in Hamilton. View image in full screen
A $145.6-million federal investment will result in repairs to almost 6,300 affordable housing units in Hamilton. Filomena Tassi-Twitter

Close to 6,300 of Hamilton’s affordable housing units will be restored as a result of an investment in last week’s federal budget.

CityHousing Hamilton is receiving two loans over a nine-year period, totalling $145.6 million, through the National Housing Co-investment Fund.

Read more: Canada budget 2021 sees Liberals top up long-term plan for affordable housing

The city’s share of funding is $48.5 million, forming what labour minister and Hamilton-West Ancaster Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi describes as a “historic” partnership.

“Housing has also been a top priority of me, and our government,” says Tassi, “when our society chooses to house people, we give our fellow residents, really our neighbours, the start they need to succeed and find a measure of prosperity.”

Trending Stories

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen says the funding will support “repair and regeneration” of 6,290 units, almost half of which will be dedicated to affordable housing for seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

Hussen says the investment means “a better quality of life, a better quality of housing that is more energy efficient, that is more accessible, that is affordable” for families that will benefit from it.

Read more: Hamilton to receive $10.8M in federal dollars for new housing

The federal investment is long-awaited since Hamilton has an aging housing stock.

CityHousing Hamilton chair and Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins has estimated that 7,000 units owned and operated by the city date back to the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

Hamilton’s wait-list for affordable housing stands at 5,000 households, a three- to five-year wait.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Affordable HousingHamilton affordable housingFilomena TassiCityHousing HamiltonHamilton housing crisisNational Housing Co-Investment Fundaffordable housing repairs

