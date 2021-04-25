New Brunswick reporting 4 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), all of whom are contacts of previously reported cases.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is under investigation.

There are now 130 active cases in the province. Eight people are in hospital, including three in ICU.

The province says it is working with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) to determine the “right steps to make the travel registration and isolation requirements as simple and efficient as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers do not have to register their travel yet, while the province and APTA work towards this.

“Truck drivers have played an important role since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, with the variants of COVID-19, we know all forms of travel carry a serious risk to the health of New Brunswickers,” said Minister of Health Dorothy Shephard in a news release.

“We are committed to working with the industry to find ways to limit the burden for the trucking industry and its drivers while at the same time reducing the risk of the COVID-19 virus spreading in our province.”

Currently, New Brunswick truck drivers who regularly cross borders and New Brunswickers who are regular cross-border commuters are following modified guidelines when returning to the province.

That means truck drivers and commuters can continue to go to work.

As part of modified isolation, the families they are living with do not have to self-isolate.

“It is anticipated that these additional measures will be in place for approximately a month to achieve a reduction in the spread of the virus, prevent overwhelming the healthcare system, keep most of the province at the yellow level and to avoid widespread lockdowns,” the province wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, anyone returning to the province from leisure travel, moving to New Brunswick, and business travelers who are not rotational workers, truck drivers or regular cross-border commuters must self isolate for at least seven days in a designated isolation hotel at their own expense.

1:37 N.B. implements mandatory hotel isolation N.B. implements mandatory hotel isolation

Travelers must drive themselves or use a taxi to the isolation facility.

There are no exceptions to the rule regardless of vaccination status.

The seven isolation hotels are:

The Hilton in Saint John

Hyatt Place in Moncton

The Delta in Fredericton

Canada’s Best Value Inn in Woodstock

The Rodd in Miramichi

The Best Western in Bathurst

The Quality Inn in Campbellton

There is currently no isolation hotel in Edmundston due to the lockdown status but one will be identified when the lockdown ends

Travelers need to call the Canadian Red Cross support line at 1 (800) 863-6582 to book a reservation with these hotels. The Canadian Red Cross is also coordinating food, medical needs and security.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cost to travellers will be approximately $200 per day,” the province notes.

The travelers will need to complete a COVID-19 test on the fifth day of their self-isolation. If they are negative, they may complete their 14-day isolation at home, as long as no other people are in the household. A second test is required on Day 10.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m., returning post-secondary students and anyone helping them return from outside the Atlantic provinces or from a COVID-19 hot zone, including Halifax Regional Municipality, will need to stay in an isolation hotel. The cost for the student, however, will be covered by the province.

Post-secondary students from all other Atlantic Canadian provinces — outside of any hot zones — may complete their 14-day self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Nova Scotia announced 63 new cases — the highest daily case count for that province since the pandemic began.

Premier Iain Rankin announced tougher fines and more restrictions in an effort to curb further spread.