COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting record 63 new cases, police continue to ticket restriction violators

Nova Scotia has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began.

The province reported 63 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 263 active cases.

Of those cases, 57 are in Central Zone, which is currently struggling with community spread and outbreaks.

The Halifax area, which is in Central Zone, is currently under a near-lockdown, in response to surging COVID-19 case numbers.

According to a tweet posted by the province, there are three new cases in Eastern Zone, one in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

People violating health restrictions in Halifax COVID-19 hot spot

Meanwhile, police in Halifax say they responded to 17 calls on Saturday night about people possibly violating COVID-19 restrictions, and issued two $1,000 tickets.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police say the calls were from concerned citizens, about potential violations to the Health Protection Act.

“Most were found to be in compliance with regulations,” police stated in the release.

However, at 9:30 p.m., police did respond to a gathering in the 1900-block of Brunswick Street in downtown Halifax “where it was suspected that persons were exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limits.”

The limit is currently five people.

Two men were issued summary offence tickets for violating the act, which carries a fine of $1,000.

On Friday night, 22 people were given the same fine for being at a party in Halifax.

Dalhousie University initially said on Saturday afternoon that while they had “become aware of a photo of young people showing COVID-19 violation tickets on social media,” they had no way of knowing if those charged were Dalhousie students.

A few hours later, they updated their stance to say they had indeed identified their students and “are considering immediate suspension and all other options under the Code of Student Conduct.”

More schools with connected cases, another family of schools closed

On Saturday night, the province announced five new schools now have COVID-19 connected cases.

Caledonia Junior High and Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Citadel High School in Halifax, and Breton Education Centre in New Waterford each reported one case.

Astral Drive Elementary in Dartmouth, which was closed last week because it is part of the Auburn High family of schools, also reported a case.

The province is closing a second family of schools: Prince Andrew. The closure affects 12 junior highs and elementary schools that feed into Prince Andrew High School, which include Caledonia Junior High.

“Out of an abundance of caution, students in the Prince Andrew family of schools will learn from home until May 10,” it said in a news release.

“Schools will communicate with students and families on the arrangements for students to gather essential personal belonging, such as medication, specialized equipment, and learning resources, and technology if needed.”

The province adds that Citadel High School students will learn from home until the building is re-opened.

And Breton Education Centre will remain closed to students until April 29. The school will receive a deep cleaning and families should receive an update on April 28.

“Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of these positive cases and advise of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” the province estates.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested. No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.”