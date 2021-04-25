Police investigating after women dies in garbage bin fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a woman was found dead in a garbage bin they do not believe to be intentionally set on fire.

Police say on April 6, they, along with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), were called to the rear of 33 Hargrave Street for report of a garbage bin fire just after midnight.

They located a deceased woman inside the bin.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Chantelle Talarico.

Detectives are now looking to speak with anyone who may have spoken with Talarico during the evening of April 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police are hoping to speak with two people who may have spoken with the victim the night of the incident./SUPPLIED.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with a man and woman who were pictured the night of the incident. Police say they came across Talarico’s abandoned bike and may have spoken with her prior to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.