Crime

Police investigating after women dies in garbage bin fire

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found deceased in a garbage bin after it caught on fire./SUPPLIED.
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found deceased in a garbage bin after it caught on fire./SUPPLIED.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a woman was found dead in a garbage bin they do not believe to be intentionally set on fire.

Police say on April 6, they, along with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), were called to the rear of 33 Hargrave Street for report of a garbage bin fire just after midnight.

They located a deceased woman inside the bin.

Read more: 2 men injured in early morning shooting: Winnipeg police

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Chantelle Talarico.

Detectives are now looking to speak with anyone who may have spoken with Talarico during the evening of April 5.

Winnipeg police are hoping to speak with two people who may have spoken with the victim the night of the incident./SUPPLIED
Winnipeg police are hoping to speak with two people who may have spoken with the victim the night of the incident./SUPPLIED.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with a man and woman who were pictured the night of the incident. Police say they came across Talarico’s abandoned bike and may have spoken with her prior to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

 

 

